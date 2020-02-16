News

Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. For Ammy, signing the film was a dream-come-true moment.

Ammy plays medium pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the Kabir Khan film and, apart from "'83" he will also be seen in another upcoming Hindi film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film is a patriotic drama set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"I really feel blessed to represent India in both these films. It was my childhood dream to foray Bollywood and be a part of such impactful stories. Now, whole India will watch my acting skills on the big screen," he told IANS.

Ammy also shared his working experience with "bada bhai" Ranveer in "'83".

"It was an amazing experience working with Ranveer paaji. He is like my 'bada bhai' (big brother). He is such a big superstar. Everyone is a huge fan of him but he never made us feel small in front of him. He used to take care of us like his little brothers," Ammy added.

In "'83", Ranveer essays Kapil Dev, who captained the underdog Indian team to a glorious victory at the World Cup. The movie is slated to be released on April 10.

Apart from his Bollywood projects, Ammy has several Punjabi films in his kitty too. He is currently busy promoting "Sufna", slated to release on Valentine's Day.

