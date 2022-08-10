Amrin Qureshi recounts lesson she learnt from Mithun Chakraborty

MUMBAI :Amrin Qureshi, the daughter of Sajid Qureshi, a filmmaker and seller of dubbing rights, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy'. As she prepares for the launch, she recalls a lesson she learnt from veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, whose son Namashi also makes his debut in the film.

Interacting with the media in the national capital on Monday, Amrin said: "I still remember Mithun sir told us that to be a good actor, it is important to be a good human being and this lesson will always remain with me."

Amrin added that working with Mithun was a great experience.

"It was a lifetime achievement. We got the opportunity to learn a lot from him. He taught us how to be better actors," she said.

Amrin is the film's female lead opposite Mithun's son Namashi.

Praising the senior Chakraborty, Amrin added: "He is so cool and effortless as an actor and so down to earth. We never felt like we were working with a legend. I learnt a lot from him."

Joining the conversation, Namashi talked about whether he had picked up dance steps for the song 'Janabe Ali' from his father, who'll forever be the ageless 'Disco Dancer' in popular imagination.

Namashi said: "The choreography was done by the dance director; dad taught me nothing. His only advice to me is to be different from him in every aspect and make my own identity."



