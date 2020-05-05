Amrita Rao and Hema Malini Ji come together for ASSOCHAM’s World Hand Hygiene Day Initiative

MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and Hema Malini Ji have come together for The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), an apex trade association of India to celebrate the World Hand Hygiene Day which is commemorated on 5th May every year. To raise awareness for the same, the duo gave out video and audio messages. The initiative is a part of Honourable PM’s ‘Mission Swachh Bharat’.

Speaking on the occasion Amrita said “Hand Hygiene is the topmost measure to prevent the coronavirus. Many people still think coronavirus is a viral-like cold and flu and while they cover their nose and mouth diligently, they are not at all sensitive about sanitizing their hands with immediate effect as soon as they touch anything that has possibly been touched by or passed on from the hands of another person. Its high time every effort is made to create awareness, educate and remind people that hand hygiene is crucial. Not only Covid-19, but all respiratory and intestinal diseases can be reduced by 50% by washing hands with soap.”

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram a world-class medical facility catering to the healthcare needs of the NCR region has partnered with ASSOCHAM for this initiative. Other activity partners include brands like Himalaya Herbals, Abbott, Dettol, Hindustan Unilever Limited and ITC. “It is important to make handwashing into a daily habit. Good handwashing with soap can save more lives than any single vaccine or medical intervention. I would be happy that this effort would be able to bring a difference in the lives of the many people” said Amrita as she signed off.