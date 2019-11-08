Amrita Singh’s contribution in Saif Ali Khan’s life

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, who is known for films like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, and Love Aaj Kal, revealed that his ex-wife Amrita Singh inspired him to take his job seriously.

Saif married Amrita in 1991 when he was 20 years old. But unfortunately, the couple had to go through a messy divorce in 2004, when they decided to part ways. The ex-couple is currently co-parenting their two kids Sara and Ibrahim. Saif is currently married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and have a son together Taimur. Things may not be better between Saif and Amrita but the actor completely gives her the credit where it’s due.

In an interview with Mid-Day, when the actor was asked how his ex-wife helped him in his career he said that it was Amrita who told him to be serious about his work. He told mid-day, Saif said that it was Amrita who told “I also ran away from home and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all [work/show-business] seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened.”

The actor continued saying Amrita Singh was the only one person who told him to believe in himself when he was clueless about how to approach his character in Dil Chahta Hai.