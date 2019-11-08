News

Amrita Singh’s contribution in Saif Ali Khan’s life

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Nov 2019 08:40 PM

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan, who is known for films like Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, and Love Aaj Kal, revealed that his ex-wife Amrita Singh inspired him to take his job seriously.

Saif married Amrita in 1991 when he was 20 years old. But unfortunately, the couple had to go through a messy divorce in 2004, when they decided to part ways. The ex-couple is currently co-parenting their two kids Sara and Ibrahim. Saif is currently married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and have a son together Taimur. Things may not be better between Saif and Amrita but the actor completely gives her the credit where it’s due. 

In an interview with Mid-Day, when the actor was asked how his ex-wife helped him in his career he said that it was Amrita who told him to be serious about his work. He told mid-day, Saif said that it was Amrita who told “I also ran away from home and got married at 20. And I’ve to give Amrita [Singh], my ex-wife, credit for being the only person who taught me to take it all [work/show-business] seriously. She said you can’t hit the target while laughing at it. That’s when Parampara happened.”

The actor continued saying Amrita Singh was the only one person who told him to believe in himself when he was clueless about how to approach his character in Dil Chahta Hai.

Tags > Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Dil Chahta Hai, Omkara, and Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Nov 2019 09:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Day 39 Bigg Boss 13 I Major fight between Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Day 39 Bigg Boss 13 I Major fight between Rashami... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Nov 2019 08:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rohit Suchanti gets chatty about Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, bonding with Srishty, his favorite's, and more
Rohit Suchanti gets chatty about Dil Yeh Ziddi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Sharad Malhotra
Sharad Malhotra
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

past seven days