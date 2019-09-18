News

Amruta Khanvilkar to be seen in Aditya Roy Kapoor- Disha Patani starrer Malang

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 08:35 PM

MUMBAI: Amruta Khanvilkar is a well-known actress who has worked in Hindi as well as Marathi movies. She has acted in Bollywood movies like Raazi and Satyamev Jayate.

The actress, who won the seventh season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her husband Himmanshoo A. Malhotra, is also known for her dancing skills.  Speaking about her upcoming project, Amruta recently announced her next Bollywood project and fans are quite excited. Amruta has joined the cast of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani starrer upcoming Bollywood film, Malang. The film is being co-produced by Luv Films and T-Series and is directed by Mohit Suri.

Check out Amruta’s post right here: 

