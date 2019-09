Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou recently became parents to a son.

Announcing the arrival of the baby boy, Amy on Monday took to Instagram and wrote: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas."

She even posted a video of Andreas on Instagram Story in which the little one is seen sleeping.

"Hi World," she captioned the video.

Amy announced her child's gender in August and said she will be welcoming a baby boy.