Anangsha Biswas trying to train her mind to be calm and looking at the positives during the quarantine by Yogan asanas

MUMBAI: We are all practicing social-distancing right now due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Staying at home is the only option right now and Bollywood celebrities have made sure that their workout does not take a back seat due to the self-quarantine. Anangsha Biswas came up with a workout video that her fans can follow while they are at home.

One of the fittest actors in the industry, Anangsha continues inspiring her fans to not be lazy and keep that heart rate pumping, even when you are in quarantine mode. She has actually put up a pretty detailed post of how to warm up and follow it with a good strengthening workout. While working out she captioned her video saying,''Trying To Train My Mind To Be Calm & Look At The Positives., With Old Parents In A Different City, Sister & Her Family In A Different City The Mind Tends To Become A Worrier Rather Than A Warrior, Then Again All Is Well. I'm Grateful For Everything. I choose Light.Please Stay Home.''