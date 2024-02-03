Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check out the inside pictures of the celebrations

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

The star studded pre-wedding festivities will have Indian as well as celebrities from all over the world. Check out some amazing glimpses here;

Nita Ambani looked amazing in a violet gown and exuded elegance as well as beauty.

Nita grooved with International star Rihanna on stage. Her image has gone viral, check it out;

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant looked stunning in an off-shoulder rose gold hued gown;

Soon mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone too was seen in a sleeveless black gown and emerald necklace and earring. She posed with badminton star Saina Nehwal and her hubby.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur looked like a dashing family all suited up! Kareena looked gorgeous in a mauve embellished saree.

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in an embellished blue gown with a plunging neckline;

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black suit and accessorised it with a diamond necklace. He can be seen posing with DJ Bravo.

Ranveer looked all suited up in an all white attire as he posed with DJ Bravo;

Socialite Natasha Poonawala wore a top constructed entirely with aluminium by the brand Bloni. Her skirt was by Manish Malhotra.

Ranveer struck a funny pose with Saina and her hubby Parupalli Kashyap;

Akshay and Ajay posed together looking handsome in black suits;

The wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have begun and is a 3 day affair from 1st March till 3rd March in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

