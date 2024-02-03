Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations

The star studded pre-wedding festivities will have Indian as well as celebrities from all over the world. From Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Bill Gates to Rihanna and Kareena Kapoor Khan many stars have arrived in Jamnagar for the 3 day pre wedding festivities from 1st to 3rd March.
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

Singer/actor Diljit Dosanjh has now arrived in Jamnagar as he is performing. Apart from him, Arijit Singh and Ajay-Atul will also be performing. Earlier in the day, singers Udit Narayan, Sukhvinder Singh, Neeti Mohan, Monali Thakur and Pritam also arrived in Jamnagar.

We have a host of stars at the pre wedding celebrations of Radhika and Anant which include several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. 

International singer Rihanna performed on Friday on some of her popular hit numbers like Diamonds. The dress code on 1st was elegant cocktail while on 2nd it is ‘Jungle Fever’ while on 3rd will consist of two events; one will be casual chic and the second will be Hastakshar.

