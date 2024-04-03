Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Rani Mukerji introduces daughter Adira Chopra and she is the spitting image of the actress

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. She started her career with the 1997 release Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and her career got a boost with the 1998 release Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She has established herself as an actor and as a star. Rani has a massive fan following and her screen presence is simply mesmerising.

Rani is married to producer Aditya Chopra and has a sweet little daughter named Adira. Rani hardly ever brings Adira along to any functions but looks like she made an exception at Radhika and Anant Ambani’s pre wedding celebrations at Jamnagar.

In some viral pictures, Rani can be seen introducing daughter Adira to Superstar Rajinikanth and his wife Latha. Adira is seen wearing a red lehenga choli and matching dupatta. What Netizens couldn’t help notice is how much she looks like her actress mother Rani. check out the images below;

As per many netizens, Adira is a spitting image of her mother. Check out their comments here;

Rani once told Karan Johar on his show that Aditya and she didn’t want Adira to get any kind of special attention in school or anywhere else and wanted her to have as normal upbringing as possible thus they wanted her to be away from the public eye. She said, “Right from the time Adira was born, I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people; they really love me because they kind of respected that. They know how Adi (Aditya Chopra) is. It was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira, so that she doesn't feel privileged or she doesn't feel very special at school, and she feels like any other kid. And she doesn't get any extra attention. That was something Adi and I wanted for her. That would only happen if she would not be photographed.”

Credit-BollywoodShaadis