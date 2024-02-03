Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Rihanna heads back to the US after her performance; poses with security guards

Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.
MUMBAI :Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

International star Rihanna performed for their pre-wedding celebrations on 1st March. Many celebs like Janhvi Kapoor shook a leg with the ‘Diamonds’. 

 

Rihanna meanwhile has left Jamnagar and is on her way to the US. A video has now gone viral where the singer is posing with the security guards and is holding a thankyou card. 

The dress code on 1st was elegant cocktail while on 2nd it is ‘Jungle Fever’ while on 3rd will consist of two events; one will be casual chic and the second will be Hastakshar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

 

 

 

 

 

