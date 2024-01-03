Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan to Dhoni, here is the list of celebrities that have arrived for pre-wedding bash

MUMBAI: Ever since Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in a grandiose ceremony in January of last year, their wedding has been the talk of the town. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has a younger son named Anant. On July 12, 2024, he and Radhika Merchant will exchange vows.

The Ambani family has begun the pre-wedding events and invited several well-known celebrities from both domestic and international arenas, including Dhoni, Rihanna, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more.

A lot of people in the nation and even outside the country are curious to see and know the pre-wedding functions, the guests, the arrangement and everything else there is.

From today morning, we have been getting constant updates on social media about so many celebrities arriving the pre-wedding destination. These ceremonies will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the wedding will take place on 12th July. However, the location for wedding will be revealed later.

Now we are here with the guest list of celebrities who have reached the destination. Check out the list below:

- Suniel Shetty

- Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

- Disha Patani

- Shraddha Kapoor

- Dhoni and family

- Ram Charan and wife (to arrive soon)

- Sachin Tendulkar and family

- Kareena Kapoor Khan with kids along with Sara Ali Khan

- Ananya Panday

- Rihanna

- Diljit Dosanjh

- DJ Bravo

- Aditya Roy Kapur

- Sam Curran

- Greame Smith

- Surya Kumar Yadav with wife Tilak Verma

- Rashid Khan

- Salman Khan

- Aamir Khan

- Geeta Basra and daughter

- Orry

- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

- Trent Boult along with his wife

- Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge

- Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha

- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

- Navya Nanda

- Shah Rukh Khan and family

- Atlee and wife

- Rohit Sharma

- Anil Ambani and family

- Anand Piramal

- Daughter of Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump

- Ajay Devgn family

- Sonali Bendre

- Karisma Kapoor

- Anu Malik and family

- Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’souza

- Madhuri Dixit Nene along with husband

We also showed you the details about the pre-wedding ceremonies, schedule, and dress codes. We have presented the details with pictures and it’s really interesting for the audience to know.

It is definitely interesting to know about the pre-wedding ceremonies and the guests who will be attending the ceremonies.

