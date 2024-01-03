Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Pre-wedding ceremonies, rituals, dress code, everything you need to know

MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

Radhika Merchant got immense popularity after her wedding got fixed to Annat Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Everyone in her family is into business and are successful. Viren Merchant is a billionaire and the CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited.

The pre-wedding functions have started and the Ambani family has sent invitations to a lot of big names of national and international level like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Dhoni and many more.

A lot of people in the nation and even outside the country are curious to see and know the pre-wedding functions, the guests, the arrangement and everything else there is.

From today morning, we have been getting constant updates on social media about so many celebrities arriving at the pre-wedding destination. These ceremonies will take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the wedding will take place on 12th July. However, the location for the wedding will be revealed later.

Now while the audience is curious to know about the details of pre-wedding ceremonies, here we are with the invitation card, the schedule of the functions and also the dress codes. Check them out below:

In the pictures, we can see the arrangement and the schedule of grand pre-wedding ceremonies along with the dress codes.

It is definitely interesting to know about the pre-wedding ceremonies.

