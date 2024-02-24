Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Shah Rukh Khan to charge THIS whopping amount for performing at the pre-wedding festivities

MUMBAI : The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has left a huge impact in people’s lives, and continues to do so even today with his amazing contribution to the Hindi film industry. He has one of the biggest fan followings among Indian celebrities, who are very loyal and dedicated supporters of the actor. The actor, as per reports, will be attending the upcoming Ambani wedding and will also be performing.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

Now among the many celebs, SRK is also said to be performing at the pre wedding festivities at the wedding of India’s richest man’s son and daughter-in-law. The wedding festivities of the couple will begin from 1st March till 3rd March in Jamnagar, Gujarat where many international celebrities too are expected. A while earlier, Reliance Foundation shared a video on their social media pages where women from Gujarat were curating Bandhani scarves for the wedding.

Khan reportedly charges Rs 8-10 crores for performances at weddings. In 2013, he reportedly charged nearly Rs 8 crore for a 30-minute performance at a high-profile wedding at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah hotel in 2013. He charged Rs 3 crores at Laxmi Mittal’s daughter Vanisha Mittal’s wedding that took place in Paris in 2004.

Reportedly, SRK was invited to a whopping 250 weddings in 2012 which was close to Rs 2000 crores worth of offers to perform, but the Dunki actor chose only the closest and personal weddings to perform at.

Now, it is not sure if SRK, who is close to the Ambanis would charge for his performance, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh are set to perform at Anant-Radhika’s wedding. RK reportedly charges around 2 – 3 crore, Alia Bhatt charges 1.5 crore, while Diljit Dosanjh charges Rs 4 crore to perform at weddings.

