Anant Ambani reveals why he is marrying Radhika Merchant and the reason will melt your heart

Anant who is the youngest son of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has now revealed why he is marrying Radhika. Ahead of their wedding, Anant announced his passion venture Vantara which deals with betterment of animals which includes their care, rehabilitation, rescue management, and more.
Wed, 02/28/2024 - 16:33
Anant Ambani

MUMBAI : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a lavish ceremony last year in January. Anant is the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. He will be tying the knot with Radhika Merchant on 12th July 2024.

Anant has now mentioned that Radhika is his biggest supporter of Anant’s venture. He said, “I’m going to have one more person [in my venture]. Radhika is also extremely passionate about this. I think both of us, combined with my parents’ blessings and my siblings Akash and Isha’s blessings, [will be able to take this forward]. I think what you’ve seen now is only 8- 10 percent of my vision.”

Anant added, “For me, Jamnagar is my home. So I try to base myself over here on weekends and whenever I get a holiday. So Radhika would complain a lot [earlier]. But she loves it now… Now she wants to come to take care of the animals more than me. So Radhika is a great support.”

Now among the many celebs, SRK is also said to be performing at the pre wedding festivities at the wedding of India’s richest man’s son and daughter-in-law. The wedding festivities of the couple will begin from 1st March till 3rd March in Jamnagar, Gujarat where many international celebrities too are expected. 

