Anant Ambani's pre-wedding gala: Rihanna reacts to Janhvi Kapoor and her viral 'Zingat' video

She and Janhvi grooved to Zingaat together after her performance. Rihanna was observed learning how to perform the Bollywood thumka from Janhvi, and the singer took her lead. Janhvi said, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” after sharing the video. Rihanna has now responded to the same.
Janhvi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Everyone was in awe as Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna danced to Zingaat. The famous artist sang at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration on Friday night. She and Janhvi grooved to Zingaat together after her performance. Rihanna was observed learning how to perform the Bollywood thumka from Janhvi, and the singer took her lead. Janhvi said, “This woman is a goddess. Stop it goodbye,” after sharing the video. Rihanna has now responded to the same.

(Also read: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates among attendees - view guest list)

Rihanna added a comment to the popular "Zingat" video on Instagram on Sunday. "Love youuu," she wrote. Janhvi Kapoor responded immediately, writing, "Ur my (queen emoji)".

For the unversed, the video has left the internet stunned. “Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC ” a comment read. “This is iconicccc,” added another. “Baddie (Rihanna) started twerking on this banger ,” a third comment read. “What a moment!!!!!! ” a fourth social media user said.

Janhvi and Rihanna appear to have had a great time! Rihanna was there at the pre-wedding celebration to perform. The diva sang some of her best hits and brought the house down. We Found Love is one example of this. She also congratulated Radhika and Anant on their impending nuptials.

Janhvi arrived in Jamnagar earlier this week, in the meanwhile. In addition to Janhvi, a number of celebrities have traveled to Jamnagar for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations, including Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Moreover present at the extravagant celebration are Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

The pre-ceremony events are happening in Jamnagar. The Ambani family has strong familial ties to the city, which gives it particular value. On March 1, there were about 50 landings at Jamnagar airport, which typically saw fewer than 10 landings every day. Reliance improved both the airport and the access road to the RIL refinery complex.

(Also read: Amazing! Take a look at Anant Ambani’s sassy reply to SRK and Ranbir Kapoor’s proposal for acting in films)

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

Reliance Industries Anant Ambani RADHIKA MERCHANT Bollywood movies Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses Bollywood Fashion OTT Digital News TV News TV actresses fashion lifestyle TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/04/2024 - 10:32

