Anantica Sahir: Rajesh Khanna will live forever through his films and his songs

MUMBAI: Writer Anantica Sahir says that a legend like Rajesh Khanna will always live on in our hearts. The writer adds that she has loved watching his films. “Bawarchi is my all-time favourite Rajesh Khanna movie. In Bawarchi, I loved the set up of a big joint family who are somewhat dysfunctional and how a simple cook’s entry changes all their dynamics. The movie was super entertaining with a positive message. Rajesh Khanna will live forever through his films and his songs. A legend like him becomes eternal with their phenomenal body of work,” she says.

Rajesh Khanna’s life was assumed to be quite lonely, and Anantica says that an understanding of the sacrifices showbiz expects one to make is very important. “In showbiz, especially, both success and failures can be quite extreme as they are all in the public eye. If one can learn to understand that the way that success doesn’t last forever, failure too won’t. It might make living easier & happier. Unfortunately, most of us fail to accept this bitter truth,” she says.

She adds, “I think loneliness is more of a state of mind. One can be completely alone and still not lonely or completely lonely and still not alone. Having said that, showbiz is a place where there is a constant flurry of fans and crowd which is why loneliness is harder to digest.”