Ananya, Deepika, and Siddhant’s Dharma movie gets release date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Dec 2019 07:40 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi are all set be seen together in a film helmed by Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra. The director confirmed the same to a daily.

Produced by Karan Johar and Shakun, the film will release on Valentine’s Day 2021. From the past few days, reports have been coming in about Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya headlining an intriguing relationship drama in Shakun Batra’s next. Now, the director and the producer have confirmed the news about Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya coming together. The film will go on floors in February 2020.

Shakun also turns producer with this film. He has directed Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu also. Siddhant portrayed rapper MC Sher in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy, while Ananya made her Bollywood debut last year with Student Of The Year 2.

Tags > Ananya, Deepika, Siddhant’s Dharma, Shakun Batra, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

past seven days