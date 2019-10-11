Ananya Panday is all praises for Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday are two popular names in Bollywood. Both the actors have carved a niche for themselves by showcasing their talent in their respective films.



Alia has done a variety of films, and just like Alia, Ananya also made her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year franchise along with Tara Sutaria. The actress has admitted to looking up to Alia time and again, and this time around, she got talking about why.



In an interview with Filmfare, Ananya went on to say how Alia has had an interesting journey and how she has to her credit movies including Highway, but she has also done a film like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Ananya also went on to say how it is important to have balance, and added how she also wants to do different kind of things. She said how she wants the audience to watch her grow up actually, and it is a cool journey.