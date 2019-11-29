Ananya Panday is all praises for BFF Suhana Khan

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, is all praises for BFF Suhana Khan.

During a recent interview, Ananya was asked about her friendship with Suhana, and she spilled some exciting secrets about her BFF. The actress revealed that they were in the same school and used to participate in all school plays together. Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor," Ananya revealed.

She added, "She is a great singer and a great dancer.”