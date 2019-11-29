News

Ananya Panday is all praises for BFF Suhana Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 08:34 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, is all praises for BFF Suhana Khan.

During a recent interview, Ananya was asked about her friendship with Suhana, and she spilled some exciting secrets about her BFF. The actress revealed that they were in the same school and used to participate in all school plays together. Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor," Ananya revealed.

She added, "She is a great singer and a great dancer.”

Tags > Ananya Panday, BFF, Suhana Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 06:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood REVEALS her bag secrets
Dil Hi Toh Hai actress Asmita Sood REVEALS her... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
29 Nov 2019 05:55 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shaher-Rhea-Vatsal's new beginning, Salman to have a dance face off, &more
Shaher-Rhea-Vatsal's new beginning, Salman... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days