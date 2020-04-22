Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter share a cohesive bond as co stars, here's proof!

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has an exciting array of upcoming films namely Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

The actress has an extensive following on social media with her consistent uploads and the endearing vibes she gives out to her followers.

The actress keeps on getting into a witty and friendly banter with co-star Ishaan Khatter on social media and here are some of the quips from the comment section of Ananya's and Ishaan's post:

"Ananya Panday: Changu Mangu

Ishaan Khatter: Ay chal na... hawa aande.. bhaalu "

"Ishaan Khatter: You copied the caption from me puppycat,

Ananya Panday: I have no idea what you are talking about."

When fans inquired about her experience on working with co-star Ishaan on her live feed Ananya said, "He is a lot of fun. I have enjoyed my time working with him, he is very talented and very cool. I have had a very good experience working with him, I think we are very similar people and we have a lot to talk about. I think the film that we are doing is very special to both of us so we bond over that alot."

Evidently, Ananya Panday shares a great chemistry Ishaan and we will get to witness it in their upcoming flick.

When Ananya was sharing her live feed on a social media site for the first time Ishaan Khatter was constantly commenting on the live feed for everything that she was saying. Their bond is really tight and it is entertaining and hilarious to see the actor and the actress cross-talk constantly on social media.