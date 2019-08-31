News

Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan spotted trying THESE yummy delicacies in Lucknow

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Pati Patni Aur Woh is one of the much-awaited films. It has brought together actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, and the two are having a great time while shooting for the film.

They are in Lucknow currently and are unable to control themselves from hogging on some delicious delicacies. They were spotted gorging on kachoris. They did not just relish yummy kachoris but also had chai. It seems Ananya, who is very particular about her diet, put a halt to her diet to try the delicacies.  Check out the video shared by SpotboyE:

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by production house T-series, the upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, also stars Bhumi Pednekar as one of the leads.

past seven days