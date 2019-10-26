News

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s cute Instagram banter is pure BFF goals

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Oct 2019 05:39 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are one of the popular bffs whom we have spotted together on various occasions. From attending parties to going on movie dates to holidaying, the duo is inseparable.

And now, Ananya and Shanaya’s cute banter on Instagram is making everyone go aww.

A day go when Ananya shared a couple of monochrome pictures on her Instagram, Shanaya was quick to comment on them. On one of the pictures, Shanaya was all praises for Ananya’s look and called her a ‘beauty’ with heart emoticons.

While on the other pic, Shanaya was green with envy from Ananya and expressed it in a question.

Their conversation got cuter with both of them giving bang on replies to each other’s comments.

Take a look at the conversation:

Well, Ananya and Shanaya’s banter is totally relatable and also giving us major BFF goals.

What do you think about these two cuties? Tell us in the comments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

