Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor’s super-cute version in this throwback will melt your heart

Now while the fans of the actress adore her for who she is today, here we are with a super-cute version of Ananya Panday. And it’s not just her. We will also get to watch the toddler version of Shanaya Kapoor along with Ananya Panday and it’s sure to melt your heart right away.
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday who won the hearts of the fans with her debut movie Student of the year 2, the diva was loved for her cuteness and her looks were the talk of the town. Over time she went on to win the hearts of the fans with her work in movies like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

In a small span of time, the actress has garnered a lot of love for herself, and there are millions of fans who are just waiting to see more of her in movies.

The actress is very active on social media where she frequently keeps the fans engaged with her interactive posts and they all wait for more posts from her side.

The fans don’t just want to see her professional side but her personal side of life as well. It is rumoured that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are dating each other.

As you can see Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor in their super-cute toddler avatar, this is something that you won’t be able to take your off.

What do you think about this video? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

