Ananya Panday to be paired with Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter

MUMBAI: A lot is being written, seen, and shared about Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut in Fighter, a pan-India film to be made in Hindi and all South Indian languages. It is being directed by Puri Jagannath and co-produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannath, and Charmee Kaur.

Since it’s Vijay’s first full-on action film, he has been training non-stop for it, losing weight, and preparing to take off his shirt on camera.

Having said all of this, we still had no confirmation of who Vijay’s leading lady would be in Fighter. Now, we have information that it is Ananya Panday, Karan Johar’s blue-eyed girl after Alia Bhatt.

Coincidentally, Alia too is making her Telugu debut this year (in SS Rajamouli’s RRR). In both Puri and Rajamouli’s projects, it was Karan Johar who was instrumental in getting his protégées on board.

As per sources, Janhvi Kapoor was being seriously considered. But Janhvi couldn’t adjust her dates, though she seriously wanted to be part of the film.

That was when Karan asked Ananya Panday (who made her debut in Johar’s Student Of The Year 2). And she readily agreed. Like Janhvi, Ananya is a big Vijay Deverakonda fan. The two did a fun photo-shoot together and are now getting ready for the first schedule of the film.

