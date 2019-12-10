Ananya Panday ends the year with a BANG here's how!

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday ends the year with a great bang with her hit movie Pati Patni aur Woh and throughout the promotions of the movie, the actress gave major fashion goals.

Recently, at an award function, Ananya Panday bagged Fresh Face of the Year Award and now she has become the face of the leading watch brands and perfumes, proving that the actress is surely in demand.

Ananya Panday had a really great year with 2 hits this year, not only this the actress is the emerging Influencer of the year with her So Positive Initiative which protest against the social media bullying which is a great move one can come with!

The much anticipated extramarital drama 'Pati Patni Aur Woh's trailer has received great appreciation from the audiences, looks like a laughter riot. The actress is seen pulling off a new avatar with a mature character.

Ananya Panday has received all the positive reviews from the audience and the critics and the movie is already inching close to 50 crores!

Ananya will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan Pati, Patni Aur Woh which released on the 6th of December 2019. She will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.