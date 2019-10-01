Ananya Panday exposes Tiger Shroff's; leaks actor’s habit that stalled SOTY 2 shoot post 10 pm!

MUMBAI: SOTY 2 actress, Ananya Panday has made an impressive start in the world of Bollywood. The adorable youngster has managed to garner fans post her role in Student of the Year 2.



Recently, when the teen sensation was asked about how she manages her schedule, Ananya shared, "It has been extremely hectic since Student of the Year 2 released. I started shooting Pati Patni Aur Woh immediately and I wasn't shooting in Mumbai. I was shooting in Lucknow for nearly two full months and I had to frequently shuttle between Lucknow and Mumbai because I had brand commitments.”She further added, “I had to shoot for Gillette and I was shooting for Lakme as well, along with a couple of other brands as well whose endorsements will soon be out in the open.Then, I walked for LFW (Lakme Fashion Week) for the first time which was very exciting and I promised my mom (Bhavna Panday) that I would practice with heels in Lucknow--- lekin nahin hua," and then Ananya quickly added, "Everything has been very hectic- but it has also been a lot of fun.”

Telling us more on what keeps her going, Chunky and Bhavna Panday's daughter says, “What keeps me motivated is that I have always dreamt of this and I have always wanted this- my entire life. I think now that I am here, I just want to enjoy every single moment of it that I have. That's what keeps me going. No complaints. I am honestly enjoying the hectic shoots. The other day, I was shooting a song in Mumbai in the day for Pati Patni Aur Woh and then doing longish scenes for Khaali Peeli at night.”

More on her schedule, Ananya added, “Khaali Peeli is going to be constant nights now, which is very different because I have not done night shoots till date. Tiger would invariably fall asleep by 10 pm.Now, I am living on some other time zone but it's very exciting, it's a lot of fun and I am really really blessed. I am enjoying every moment of it."

Ananya Panday is often termed as the 'Best Student of the year' owing to her debut movie which was a huge success and will now be seen playing a mature role wherein she will be seen in a love triangle in a new scenario.

The actress recently packed up shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh where she is starring alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and even before the wrap, her third movie with Ishan Khatter was announced which is titled Khaali Peeli. Earlier today, she finished her final wrap for Pati Patni Aur Woh and within a couple of hours she was already on to her next project "Khaali Peeli'.

Ananya Panday next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh will release in December 2019. Khaali Peeli will be next hit the screens in June 2020.

