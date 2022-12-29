Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent photoshoot; netizens say, “Isne to Ranveer Singh ko bhi fail kar dia”

MUMBAI : Bollywood celebs getting trolled is nothing new; especially star kids, they are trolls’ favourite. Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others get trolled mostly on a daily basis. Recently, Ananya posted a few pictures on Instagram and it has grabbed the attention of the trolls.

While the actress’ fans feel that she is looking gorgeous in the pictures, trolls have a lot of nasty things to say. A netizen tweeted, “Are dada, Isne to Ranveer Singh ko bhi fail kr dia.” One more netizen commented, “Teri ma ko bhi sarm aayegi nalayak kapde pahan le.” Check out the comments below…

Well, we wonder if the celebs actually care about these trolls. What do you think about these pictures of Ananya Panday? Let us know in the comments below…

Ananya Panday started her career with Student of The Year 2. The film received negative reviews and was a disaster at the box office. She was later seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which was a hit. Due to the pandemic, her two films, Khaali Peeli and Gehraiyaan, released on OTT and got a lukewarm response. Her last release Liger was also a disaster at the box office.

The actress currently has two films lined up, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Meanwhile, in Dream Girl 2, Ananya is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in mid-next year, but the release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is not yet announced.

