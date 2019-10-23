News

Ananya Panday is her grandfather’s favourite; check the cute throwback photo

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Oct 2019 07:23 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday, who acted in the film Student Of The Year 2, is one of the most popular and adorable star kids. 

While Ananya is a complete millennial and is extremely active on social media, her mom, Bhavana Pandey often shares photos of her that leave her fans completely awestruck. From throwback pictures of Ananya with her friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor to birthday party pictures, each photo is pure gold. Recently, Ananya’s mom shared a photo of cute little Ananya spending time with her grandparents. In the photo, Ananya can be seen sitting comfortably in her grandfather’s lap as the picture is being captured. Along with Ananya, her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday can be seen in the photo. Her cousin Ahaan Panday can also be spotted in his mom, Deanne Panday’s lap. The family picture of Panday's surely will leave you nostalgic. Ananya’s mom revealed with the photo that the young star was her grandfather’s favourite child. 

She captioned Ananya’s throwback photo as, “#dadajis favourite.” 

Check out the photo:

