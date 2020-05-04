Ananya Panday is “just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can”, working with her wishlist director, Shakun Batra in next

MUMBAI: Hailed as the best debutant all across, Ananya Panday gave a great start to her career with Student of the year 2 followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh and both of her performances were loved by the audience and critics, alike. In just two films, Ananya proved her versatility by playing completely diverse on-screen characters.

Ananya now has an exciting line up of project in the pipeline and seeing the potential Ananya has, one is all set to see some great diverse set of characters on-screen delivered by her. Just like everyone has a listicle of favourites, Ananya being no less has her favorite list of directors she wants to work with and one of them happen to be Shakun Batra, who she is working with as her next.

Ananya's wish getting fulfilled, she will be seen in his directorial and sharing her feeling on working with Shakun says, "I told him that I'd do anything he directs. I'm just going to sit there like a student and try to absorb as much as I can".

This, in itself shows how Ananya is passionate about her work and is ready to always to learn, the best student way always. Ananya is is doing what it takes to be the best version of herself in every project and we are rooting for yet another spectacular performance by her.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The third one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.