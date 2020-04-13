Ananya Panday looks stunning in this throwback picture

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 and became an overnight star. This was followed by her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh, through which the actress garnered further appreciation.

We came across a BTS picture of the actress from the sets of Pati, Patni Aur Woh in which she is probably posing with two crew members. Ananya looks amazing in a blue high-neck dress teamed up with a green-colored denim jacket as she poses for the picture along with others. Her highlighted makeup look further adds to her glow as she flaunts her curly hair while posing for the camera.

Have a look.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the movie Khaali Peeli in which she has been roped in opposite Ishaan Khatter.

