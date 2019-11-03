News

Ananya Panday makes Blue the new color for Fun with her latest sartorial choices!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Nov 2019 04:00 AM

MUMBAI: Only one film old, actress Ananya Panday reaps mass fan following, and she never seems to disappoint. We have seen her pull off all kinds of looks from Elegant and Classy to Bold and Chic. 

The actress posts some really fun pictures on Instagram which will absolutely make you fall in love with her. 

She shared her latest pictures that are a fashion inspiration to fans all over. She captioned it,"wearing blue but clearly not feeling blue". Newly 21, the star carries Alice McCall pastel blue Co-ordinated Skirt and Crop top and gives out major adorable vibes.  

Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, is also one of the most followed young actresses when it comes to her endeavors. The actress who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2' had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.

Tags > Ananya Panday, Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja
Beyhad deserved another season - Aishwarya Sakhuja | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
01 Nov 2019 09:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar
Telly Talkies and more with TellyChakkar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Tinaa Dattaa
Tinaa Dattaa

past seven days