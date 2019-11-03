Ananya Panday makes Blue the new color for Fun with her latest sartorial choices!

MUMBAI: Only one film old, actress Ananya Panday reaps mass fan following, and she never seems to disappoint. We have seen her pull off all kinds of looks from Elegant and Classy to Bold and Chic.



The actress posts some really fun pictures on Instagram which will absolutely make you fall in love with her.



She shared her latest pictures that are a fashion inspiration to fans all over. She captioned it,"wearing blue but clearly not feeling blue". Newly 21, the star carries Alice McCall pastel blue Co-ordinated Skirt and Crop top and gives out major adorable vibes.



Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, is also one of the most followed young actresses when it comes to her endeavors. The actress who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2' had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.



On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.