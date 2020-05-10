Ananya Panday: Movies act as a medium of escape

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday says everyone is going through a "testing time", and movies can be a much-needed "lighthearted and entertaining distraction".

"This is truly a testing time for all of us and we can do with some lighthearted and entertaining distraction in the form of movies. Movies act as a medium of escape and take us to parallel worlds," Ananya said.

Ananya is glad that Lionsgate India will be livestreaming some of its hit movies as part of a new initiative to raise relief funds to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The studio has partnered with Facebook for the initiative called "Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies" with which they will screen a Hollywood blockbusters on four Fridays starting May 8.

The movies to be streamed are: The Jennifer Lawrence-starrer "The Hunger Games", "Twilight" starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's, the heist movie "Now You See Me 2" and "Wonder" starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

"I would like to urge everyone that in this unusual time we need to come forward, act together and donate generously as even a little help from all of us can be of great help to the people in dire need," Anaya said.

Apart from Ananya, the studio has Anil Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra on board to participate in the initiative.

Sanya feels "we all need to come together to fight this together". She added: "I request everyone to join me because in these tough times, every small contribution counts."

"This will be a unique opportunity for viewers to extend their support and donate for this charitable cause," said Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate, South Asia.

Internationally, Hollywood stars like Margot Robbie, Gerard Butler and Jamie Lee Curtis, have extended support to the initiative.

"The Social Network" star Jesse Eisenberg and "Twilight" actor Peter Facinelli have sent special video messages to support the initiative in India.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to GiveIndia platform.