Ananya Panday opens up about her first working birthday on the sets!

30 Oct 2019 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: Teen sensation Ananya Panday is currently wrapping up the final shoots for her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The actress has a working birthday and celebrated on the sets of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

All excited and hyped about her first working birthday, Ananya Panday shares, “I was actually supposed to fly down to the US, but it turned out to be a working birthday for me. I'll be shooting for a song till midnight and expecting Kartik (Aaryan) and Bhumi (Pednekar) to surprise me. I've been dropping hints for days, even sashaying around the sets in a crown and a sash which reads, ‘It’s my birthday’. They better have a plan ready, else I'll be disappointed,”

Ananya Panday who has been hailed as a teen sensation by her fans, ever since the actress rose to fame with her remarkable debut with SOTY 2. The actress is sure to impress her fans in her upcoming films too.

Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, is also one of the most followed young actresses when it comes to her endeavors. The actress who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2' had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.

