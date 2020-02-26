Ananya Panday opens up about preparing for her upcoming films, check it out!

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday has been making headlines for her promising debut and since then, her work graph going in the upwards direction and has been getting better every single time with her passing project. The actress is juggling between multiple projects and in an interview with a leading daily, the actress opened up on prepping for her movie with Shakun Batra.

Spilling some more beans about the film, Ananya shares, "We started doing readings for his film a month ago. Prep is top priority for Shakun and that is one of my favourite things about him. I also love the way he handles relationships on screen; he makes it look so believable,”

Talking about her chemistry with Siddhnat Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, Ananya adds, "working with Gully Boy’s MC Sher is “fun” and describes her onscreen equation with Deepika as “interesting”. “She is a huge star but one of the most normal people I have met. I have known Siddhant before we signed the film and I am excited to see him in a completely different character. We start shooting in Mumbai.”

Ananya always ensures to blend in easily with whatever comes in her way and also shares some fun glimpses of her shoots and BTS and keeps her audiences engaged. The youth influencer is all busy juggling between three shoots ad enjoying the shift of characters totally.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Shakun Batra's next alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone and in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and a PAN- India release alongside Vijay Deverkonda.