Ananya Panday opens up about winning ‘Youth Influencer of the Year’ award for her initiative 'So Positive'. Find out!

MUMBAI: Making all the noise in the right direction, Ananya Panday recently received the title, 'Youth Influencer of the year' for her brave initiative 'So Positive' at a prestigious awards. The actress who received the award by none other than her father Chunky Panday finally opens up about garnering this prestigious title by Vogue Women of the Year awards.

Announcing the award, proud father Chunky Panday said, "When she is serial chiller who slays and gets us all shook, I might be her father; actually, I am her father. Her little fans know the meaning and they have nicknamed her- the princess of the cool. Put your hands together to welcome my little girl Ananya Panday- Vogue's youth influencer of the year".

As Ananya received the award she said, "I think, people usually debate whether they deserve it or no. Right now, I have got the first part of this all covered and I am definitely very proud by only 20. And, I aspire to get the second half of it covered as in, by being an influence to people for the rest of my life and make them smile and make them happy".

Very few of us get this opportunity to get an award from our parents. But, it is indeed a proud moment for Ananya to get an award from her father for a brave initiative of speaking up on social media bullying at such a young age of 20 years!

On the account of Gandhi Jayanti this year, Ananya Panday took to her social media and kickstarted the 'Swachh Social Media' campaign to make social media a better place with her initiative as well, recently.

Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, is also one of the most followed young actresses when it comes to her endeavours. The actress who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2' had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.

On the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.