Ananya Panday opens up on how she feels entering the southern cinema

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is an actress who has done marvels in the Indian film industry with her performance in just two films.

It was recently announced that the actress is gonna make an appearance alongside Vijay Deverakonda in romantic action entertainer called ‘Fighter’. Ananya is known to form cohesive bonds with her cast members and directors alike.

In an interview with a daily, Ananya shared, "We both are entering different territories; I am new to south cinema and Vijay is foraying into Hindi Cinema. So, we both are nervous and can relate to the other's state of mind."

Ananya has proved her diversity by entering uncharted waters of the south cinema.

Despite just being two films old she has enticed the audience with her two varied roles in both the films. She played the role of a teen diva in Student of the year 2 and played the role of a mistress in Pati, Patni aur Woh and proved that she is all business when it comes to her versatility.

The actress believes that its never to early or late to widens one horizon and try on different things. We can see that she is an explorer and explores different territories of cinema which will only enrich her experiences and refine her even more so.

Apart from Fighter, Ananya Panday has a busy-as a-bee year to look forward to with major projects: from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.