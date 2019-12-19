Ananya Panday opens up on Sanjay Kapoor’s ‘Dress will fall’ comment

MUMBAI: A few months ago, Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor posted a comment on his daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s bestie and actor Ananya Panday. This incident took place on 5th October.

Ananya was ready to go for an award function, and before the event, like always, she posted pictures. On one of the pictures, Sanjay commented, 'The dress is going to fall be careful @ananyapanday.'

This did not go down well with social media users and they trolled him for it and called his statement 'insensitive' and 'disturbing'.

Check out Sanjay's comment.

It’s been more than two months now but neither Ananya nor Sanjay spoke about the controversy or reacted to it. However, the actress finally shared her opinion on it. 'I didn’t want to add to it and get unnecessary attention. Sanjay uncle is Shanaya’s father for me, and of course, he was joking about it. People take out wrong meaning in anything and everything. If I spoke about it, it would have blown even further. I don’t believe in spreading negativity by reacting to trolls. His intention was surely not wrong and he did not mean it in a negative way,' said Ananya.

