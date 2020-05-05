Ananya Panday OPENS UP on working with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is currently one of the most popular film actresses. The stylish actress made her debut with Student of the Year 2. She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

Up next, the actress will be working in Shakun Batra’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. In an interview with a leading portal, Ananya expressed how she feels about working with the actress. "You don’t feel like she's a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside”, said Ananya.

The actress has a great line up of projects, one of them being with her wish list director Shakun Batra and this untitled film has one of the exciting projects Ananya will be seen working in. Shakun Batra’s film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in a pivotal role.

The actress also bagged her first PAN-India release. Ananya's recently announced film Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, the next one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ananya has three projects back to back in her kitty.

