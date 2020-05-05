News

Ananya Panday OPENS UP on working with Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 12:15 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is currently one of the most popular film actresses. The stylish actress made her debut with Student of the Year 2. She was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. 

Up next, the actress will be working in Shakun Batra’s next, where she will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone. In an interview with a leading portal, Ananya expressed how she feels about working with the actress. "You don’t feel like she's a star overpowering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside”, said Ananya. 

The actress has a great line up of projects, one of them being with her wish list director Shakun Batra and this untitled film has one of the exciting projects Ananya will be seen working in. Shakun Batra’s film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in a pivotal role. 

The actress also bagged her first PAN-India release. Ananya's recently announced film Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda, the next one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ananya has three projects back to back in her kitty. 

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags Ananya Panday Deepika Padukone Student of the Year 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh Kartik Aaryan Bhumi Pednekar Shakun Batra Vijay Deverakonda Khaali Peeli TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here