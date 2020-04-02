Ananya Panday reveals details about her first audition ever!

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is an actress who has made a huge chunk of space for herself in the Indian film industry with just her debut in 'Student of the year 2'. The actress has an endearing vibe to herself and has received enormous appreciation and admiration for her film.

In a recent interview, Ananya opened up about the first movie she auditioned for. When the interviewer asked Ananya if she remembered her first audition ever, she said with a gracious smile, "I remember when Alladin had come to India, a bunch of people auditioned for it. So I remember we had to record a video and I recorded it on my phone for which I wore this red outfit. I had to read the dialogues for Jasmine and the scene went really well".

The actress further added, “But then they were like you have to sing and I cannot sing to save my life and I was like what should I do should I make someone else sing and pretend like its me and mouth it. I really got rejected for that. I don't think we really ever stopped auditioning. I was supposed to audition last week as well".

Ananya Panday has been extremely busy juggling between major projects - from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and, Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

Recently announced film was announced which also marks her first ever PAN India release and will see the actress star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Ananya has a gigantic following on social media as well which further proves the actress's popularity. Besides from appearing in films, Ananya is also the face of many iconic youth-related brands.