Ananya Panday REVEALS how she is utilizing her time during lockdown period

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is one of the most popular and adorable star kids. She is known for films like Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, people are locked-up in their homes and it seems Ananya knows how to keep herself busy during this period. She is utilizing the time by bonding with her loved ones and doing some activities. She told a daily, “It's wonderful to bake cookies with my sister and play with my dog. I can connect with my core and reclaim old hobbies."

Speaking about how she is maintaining her fitness, she said, "I need someone to push me to work out. My friends do that. Now since we can't meet we've decided to work out together in the evening via video call."