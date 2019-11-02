Ananya Panday’s ‘So Positive’ gives a shoutout to Sonakshi Sinha for opening up about her experience as a victim of social media bullying

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday’s ‘So Positive’ initiative has been hailed by many for taking a stand against social media bullying,



So Positive gave a shoutout to Sonakshi for coming out and talking about it with the caption,

“Kudos to @aslisona



Kudos @aslisona for speaking up against all those who try to pull us down. We wholeheartedly support you and stand by you to make this world a ‘So Positive’ environment. It’s time to address the ‘bully’ in the room and social media, together! ”



The actress opened up about how she was a victim and how it’s important to take a stand against bullying.



Sonakshi Sinha shared a video on her social media talking about how she was a victim of social media bullying and how she got trolled for her looks and her weight. The actress candidly opened up about how she was bullied and is urging people to not let faceless trolls affect them.



Recently, On the account of Gandhi Jayanti this year, which interestingly also marks the 5th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign of the country. Ananya Panday took to her social media and kickstarted the 'Swachh Social Media' campaign with an informative video where she talks about the repercussions of social media bullying and the solution with a campaign that holds much relevance.