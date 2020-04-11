Ananya Panday says, “cannot choose between the two” when asked to pick between her characters Shreya and Tapasya. Read on why!

MUMBAI: Charting a phenomenal debut, Ananya Panday has shook the Indian film industry with just two of her films. The actress has cause quite the tremors among the audience and has developed a ginormous fan base. The actress captivated our hearts with her role in Student of the year 2 and enchanted us with her role in Pati Patni aur Woh.

During a recent chatter, Ananya was asked as to which of her two roles does she likes more. Struggling to select between her two films, Ananya said, "It was so funny actually! On a Sunday night, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Student of the Year 2 both were playing at the same time. I had to switch between both of them to try and watch both. I cannot choose between the two!! "

The actress continued, "Student of the year was bringing back so many nostalgic memories because it was my first film that I shot and it really took me back. So, April 9th 2018, was my first day that I shot Student Of The Year. It’s like I am going back to the time and I really miss Puneet, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal."

Ananya further added, “We had so much fun shooting that film. When I was watching Pati Patni Aur Woh, it was making me laugh like I still watch that film and I am constantly laughing. I feel like both my characters were also so different in those films so, I genuinely cannot choose between the two."

The actress has created a special space for herself in the Indian film industry with her varied characters in both the films. She played the role of a teen sensation in Student of the year 2 and played the role of ’woh’ in Pati, Patni aur Woh and proved that she is all game when it comes to the diversity of her characters. The actress swept in accolades for both her portrayals and well, the audience can’t wait for her next up stellar line-up.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has been immensely busy juggling between major projects- from Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter and Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. And, recently announced film, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda and her exploration in the south cinema.