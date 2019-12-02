News

Ananya Panday shimmers in gold, shares a fun BTS video from promotions!Ananya Panday shares a fun BTS video from movie promotions!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Dec 2019 05:55 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming move which is all set to release this week. The actress never fails to make a statement when it comes to her sartorial choices and this time was no different!

Dressed in a golden shimmery one piece, the actress was definitely a sight to behold.
Ananya shared her pictures on social media.

Ananya has been constantly promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh and even a fun BTS video of her preparations.

Owing to her great body of work and her impeccable fashion sense has not only led the actress to garner an immense fan base across quarters but many young girls also look up to Ananya as an icon and this video is a testimony to the same.

The actress has received a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is all set to release on the 6th of December 2019. She will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

