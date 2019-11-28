News

Ananya Panday slays yet again in Black and White!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday never disappoints when it comes to her fashion statements, striking a perfect balance between elegant and chic, the actress does it again as she steps out for the promotions of her upcoming movie.

The actress has been occupied promoting film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and always makes sure that her style game is on point. Ananya was dressed in a black and white checkered coordinate set with dangling earrings and slick partitioned hair with a ponytail completely slaying it! 

She shared the pictures on her social media with the caption, "who said serious can’t be fun #PatiPatniAurWoh #6thDecember"  and Ananya definitely proves that right!"

Ananya has had a busy year ever since her debut, she has also started the So Positive DSR initiative in order to create awareness about social media bullying and also to create a safe space for victims of the same. Her initiative has been lauded by not fans and industry peers alike. Ananya is on a roll and there is no slowing her down

The actress has received a lot of appreciation for the trailer of her upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is all set to release on the 6th of December 2019. She will also be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

