Ananya Panday spotted as she stepped out of dance rehearsals? Here are more details

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday shows up at her dance class in a tip-to-toe athleisure look, she is taking classes for her upcoming project Liger. Looks like there are some exciting dance numbers she's rehearsing for.

A maroon bralette paired with maroon tracks paired with white shoes and bag she posed in front of paps with a smile. Liger is the actress' upcoming Pan-India film that is big budget, and filled with grandeur. The youngest actress to have a Pan-India project under her belt.

A source close to the actress shares, "Ananya was spotted as she was leaving from her dance class, she was doing rehearsals for her upcoming film 'Liger'. She has been rehearsing for hours together for a dance number from her upcoming Pan-India film. She has made dance classes a part of her routine now. All the rehearsals were for Liger and the shoot for the song will happen soon."

With Liger, our very own Ananya Panday will be making a debut in 5 different languages all at once. Starring opposite Vijay Deverakonda both their fandoms are going crazy over the fresh pairing. Ananya's previous film Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter made huge success,the first time that the actress was seen performing action. Now, she has achieved a huge feat with this film as this is only her fourth project. None of her contemporaries have a Pan-India film in their kitty.

Apart from Liger, Shakun Batra's untitled next is also in her pipeline in which she will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.