News

Ananya Panday talks about being compared with Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Dec 2019 07:55 PM

MUMBAI: With Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor debuting close to each other, it is assumed these new-age actresses are always competing with each other. Unlike what other people think, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are really good friends and they get along really well with each other. In a recent interview with a leading portal, Ananya opened up about the apparent rivalry and was left amused. She said that it is nice to have a competitive spirit but there’s no rivalry as such. All three of them get along well with each other, and it is always a good time when she meets either of them.The actress also went on to say that she was in the same school as Sara and has known Janhvi all her life and that they’re all working together in the industry. Ananya clarified that all three of them are doing well in their spaces and there’s plenty of work for each of them to go around.

Tags > Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
18 Dec 2019 09:54 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikas Gupta proves to be a ‘Mastermind’ once again in BB13 | Vishal- Madhurima no longer in the race
Vikas Gupta proves to be a ‘Mastermind’ once... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Dec 2019 09:48 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan, Siddharth, Vikas, and others to lock Shifali in the washroom
Arhaan, Siddharth, Vikas, and others to lock... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ansha Sayeed
Ansha Sayeed
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Jeetendra
Jeetendra

past seven days