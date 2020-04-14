Ananya Panday talks about nepotism

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday won hearts when she made her debut in Student of the Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Ananya’s role was praised so much that the young actress bagged best debut award at various award shows. The actress then featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She has always been asked about the topic of nepotism since she happens to be the daughter of actor Chunky Panday. Ananya has always maintained that as opposed to non star kids, stars kids have an advantage as they have easier access to people from the industry. Talking about the debate around nepotism, Ananya said that she still agrees that star kids have an advantage as they get to meet people and they have easier access to people from the industry as they have grown up around them. 'But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud,' shared Ananya.

The actress also got talking about Khaali Peeli and why she is excited for the film. In an interview, Ananya said that she is very excited about Khaali Peeli film as it is a special film for her as she thinks that every memory of this film has been fun and exciting.

