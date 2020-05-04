News

Ananya Panday tells us about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next; shares, “It’s like being with a friend"

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 May 2020 09:37 PM

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday had a impactful start to her career in 2019 and instantly, won hearts with her debut. The roles she portrayed which were truly versatile. Up next, the actress will be working in Shakun Batra’s next where she will be sharing screens space with Deepika Padukone.

Telling us about working with the actress, Ananya expresses how she feels about it. "You dont feel like she's a star over powering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside”, says Ananya.

The actress has a great line up of projects, one of them being with her wishlist director Shakun Batra and this untitled film has one of the exciting projects Ananya will be seen working in.

Ananya is all set to once again win hearts with her on-screen presence and serve varied set of characters. With the passion she is working, one is sure that she will be bringing another spectacular character. The actress also bagged her first PAN-India release.

Ananya's recently announced film Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The next one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ananya has three projects back to back.

Tags Ananya Panday Deepika Padukone Shakun Batra Vijay Deverakonda Khaali Peeli Ishaan Khatter TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here