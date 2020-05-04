Ananya Panday tells us about working with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next; shares, “It’s like being with a friend"

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday had a impactful start to her career in 2019 and instantly, won hearts with her debut. The roles she portrayed which were truly versatile. Up next, the actress will be working in Shakun Batra’s next where she will be sharing screens space with Deepika Padukone.

Telling us about working with the actress, Ananya expresses how she feels about it. "You dont feel like she's a star over powering you. It feels like being with a friend. Deepika is more beautiful on the inside than on the outside”, says Ananya.

The actress has a great line up of projects, one of them being with her wishlist director Shakun Batra and this untitled film has one of the exciting projects Ananya will be seen working in.

Ananya is all set to once again win hearts with her on-screen presence and serve varied set of characters. With the passion she is working, one is sure that she will be bringing another spectacular character. The actress also bagged her first PAN-India release.

Ananya's recently announced film Fighter, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The next one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ananya has three projects back to back.