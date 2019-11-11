Ananya Panday is the Queen of making bang on entrances!

MUMBAI: There's a reason why Ananya Panday is lauded as one of the most influential actors of her generation, the actress is only one movie old but has become a household name for every youngster out there. Her next movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release and earlier, the makers released the song 'Dheme Dheme' where Ananya looks absolutely breathtaking!



The actress is a sight to behold in her silver sequined dress and we can't keep calm! Her look is almost reminiscent to her first look from SOTY 2 where she sported a checkered top-ripped-jeans sparkplug look!



What do you think about this Showtee ?

Earlier, the trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh was released and the actress has received a lot of praises for her look in the movie from her fans.Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, has also become one of the most followed young actresses on Instagram as she is edging close to five million followers. The actress who debuted with 'Student of the Year 2' had been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.On the work front, Ananya's next film Pati Patni Aur Woh which is all slated to release in December 2019 and Khaali Peeli which is Ananya's next project alongside Ishaan Khatter, all set to hit the theatres on the 12th of June 2020.